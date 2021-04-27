44 oxygen plants to be set up in Delhi in one month: CM Kejriwal

Amid severe shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital in wake of the devastating 2nd wave of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 27 announced that 44 oxygen plants will come up in the union territory in the next one month to deal with the pandemic.

"We are going to set up 44 Oxygen plants in Delhi within the next one month - 8 of these are being installed by Centre.

The remaining 36 are being installed by Delhi Govt, 21 plants coming from France and 15 plants from within the country itself," said Kejriwal.