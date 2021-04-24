20 Covid patients die in Jaipur Golden Hospital as oxygen shortage haunts Delhi

Twenty people died at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital in the capital as the hospital waited for oxygen to be replenished.

Lives of more than 200 people are also at threat due to lack of oxygen at the hospital.

As Delhi hospitals face an acute shortage of oxygen, the COVID-19 cases in the national capital are on the rise.

Delhi recorded 24,331 fresh COVID-19 cases and 348 related deaths on Friday.

Several hospitals have been appealing to authorities for immediate supply of oxygen to treat patients.

Watch the full video for all the details.