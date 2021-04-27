Watch: Oxygen Express reaches Delhi as hospitals face shortage amid Covid crisis

Oxygen Express, a special train being run by Indian Railways to transport oxygen tankers and cylinders, arrived at the Delhi Cantt.

Railway station from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh this morning.

The train is carrying around 64.55 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and had left for Delhi from Raigarh on Monday.

Four tankers of oxygen were loaded at Jindal Steel and Power Limited in Raigarh.

This comes as several hospitals in the capital have complained of oxygen shortage amid a surge in Covid cases.

After several hospitals sent out urgent appeals for oxygen, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also written to Chief Minister of other states asking them to provide the capital with oxygen.

