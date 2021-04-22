‘Not a doctor’s job..’: Gangaram Hospital’s Dr. Dhiren Gupta on oxygen shortage

Dr. Dhiren Gupta of Sir Ganagaram Hospital in Delhi spoke on the oxygen crisis in hospitals.

Dr. Gupta lashed out at politicians and said that they have not learnt anything in the last year and are only holding rallies.

Dr. Gupta also said that it is not a doctor’s job to provide oxygen and added that doctors are at the receiving end due to the shortage of oxygen in hospitals.

This comes as several hospitals in the country have reported a shortage of oxygen even as Covid cases continue to mount.

