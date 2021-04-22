Earth Day: Indian activists invent biodegradable face masks embedded with seeds

An entrepreneur in Karnataka, southern India, has invented an eco-friendly face mask embedded with seeds.

The masks invented by Nithin Vas are made from paper and have seeds embedded in them so when planted in the ground, plants grow.

Footage filmed on April 21 shows the masks being made in Pakshikere.

Vas' organization designed this mask as people often improperly discard their non-biodegradable masks, adding to the already alarming rate of pollution around.

As a solution, the organization created these eco-friendly masks, just in time for Earth Day, that grow into plants upon being discarded.

Earth Day, April 22, is an annual event to rally support for environmental protection and raise awareness for climate change.