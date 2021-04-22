Electric Car Cleans Other Vehicle's Pollution As It Drives

This car vacuums up pollutants from other cars as it drives along the road.

Designed by Heatherwick Studio, the concept vehicle was created for newly-formed Chinese car brand IM Motors.

Named Airo, the electric car will be fitted with a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtering system that will actively clean pollution.

It will have both autonomous and driver-controlled modes.

Inside there are rotating seats so that it can be reconfigured into a "multi-functional room".

With the seats facing each other, a four-leaf table can be unfolded to create a dining space or a screen extended to watch films or play games.

It can also be turned into a bedroom as the contoured seats fully recline to create a double bed.

In this mode, the glass roof can be made opaque for ultimate privacy.

The car was revealed on Monday (19th April 21) at the Shanghai Motor Show and is set to go into production in 2023.