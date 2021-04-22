Thursday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: AGL, TSP

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Monday, Agilon Health's Director, Clay Richards, made a $499,100 buy of AGL, purchasing 21,700 shares at a cost of $23.00 a piece.

So far Richards is in the green, up about 43.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $33.10.

Agilon Health is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

And at Tusimple Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Karen C.

Francis who purchased 7,142 shares at a cost of $40.00 each, for a trade totaling $285,680.

This buy marks the first one filed by Francis in the past year.

Tusimple Holdings is trading down about 0.8% on the day Thursday.

Investors have the opportunity to buy TSP even cheaper than Francis did, with shares changing hands as low as $37.41 in trading on Thursday -- that's 6.5% below Francis's purchase price.