Daily Dividend Report: WBA,PFE,LMT,HUM,KMI,AVY

The dividend is payable June 11, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 21, 2021.

Walgreens Boots Alliance today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 46.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.2 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 46.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.2 percent from the year-ago quarter.

The dividend is payable June 11, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 21, 2021.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have paid a dividend in 354 straight quarters,more than 88 years, and have raised the dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a 39-cent second-quarter 2021 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 4, 2021, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 7, 2021.

The second-quarter 2021 cash dividend will be the 330th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2021 dividend of $2.60 per share.

The dividend is payable on June 25, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021.

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.70 per share payable on July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the first quarter, payable on May 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021.

This dividend represents a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020.

Avery Dennison today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the company's quarterly dividend.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, representing an increase of approximately 10% over the previous dividend rate.

The dividend for the second quarter is payable on June 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2021.