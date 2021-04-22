Perseverance’s MOXIE Device Produced Oxygen on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully converted carbon dioxide on Mars into oxygen as a first test of its MOXIE device.
AmazeLab’s Johana Restrepo has more.
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully converted carbon dioxide on Mars into oxygen as a first test of its MOXIE device.
AmazeLab’s Johana Restrepo has more.
NASA has had plenty of reason to remotely celebrate its achievements on Mars lately. After it successfully flew the Ingenuity..
The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved Tuesday by an experimental device aboard..