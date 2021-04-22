Tenant says mould-infested flat is now ‘normal’ for her kids

ITV News has uncovered more shocking examples of squalid housing across Britain, with tenant after tenant saying no-one cares or listens.

One mother called Sherri, has shown a reporter the thick black mould that's covered the walls of her home for eight years.

She says living in a mould and damp-infested flat is now "normal" for her four kids.

Following complaints to her housing association, the mould has been washed off several times, but it always comes back.

Sherri’s housing association told ITV News that overcrowding is the major reason for the mould and blames a housing crisis, caused by a lack of affordable homes to rent - for being unable to rehome the family.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn