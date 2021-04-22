Traffic in total gridlock during lockdown in Dhaka, Bangladesh

The Bangledesh government has extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown by another week until April 28 to bring down the current surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The country registered a record of 98 deaths and 4,014 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 736,074 infections including 10,781 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.

The video shows how people don't follow lockdown restrictions, they leave their houses and thus create traffic jams in Dhaka.