Alternate Juror Speaks Out After Derek Chauvin’s Conviction

Lisa Christensen was one of two alternate jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

She didn’t end up deliberating the case, but told Esme Murphy she’s happy with the guilty verdict (2:05) WCCO 4 News At 6 - April 23, 2021