Manifest S03E05 Water Landing - Manifest S03E06 Graveyard Spiral

Manifest 3x05 "Water Landing" & 3x06 "Graveyard Spiral" Promo Trailer - Michaela’s premonition leads her to pursue a fugitive.

Ben tries to gain the trust of an unlikely ally.

Olive’s relationship with Levi leads to a fascinating discovery.

Jared and Drea uncover devastating secrets.

Saanvi finds herself faced with a dilemma that may jeopardize the Eureka project.

Manifest 3x06 "Graveyard Spiral" - As Mick and Zeke finally collide with Jace in a grueling match to survive, Ben races against the clock to save his family.

When they all converge in an intense battle, the fallout will reveal a massive new clue regarding the fate of Passengers.