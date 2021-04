Sneaky Office Cat Knocks Over Cup From Under Computer Screen And Spills Coffee on Woman

Belle, the office cat, wanted this woman's attention.

But when she went over to her, the woman ignored her while sipping her coffee.

The cat went back and hid behind a computer screen to seek revenge.

When the woman wasn’t looking, she knocked the cup over her desk and spilled the coffee on her.

The woman looked annoyed while the cat sat down satisfactorily after her sneak attack.