Friday, April 23, 2021

Three arrested for selling drug used to treat COVID-19 on black market in India

Three people have been arrested for selling a drug used to treat COVID-19 on the black market in India.

The suspects were accused of selling Remdesivir on the black market in Thrane, Maharashtra.

The demand for the drug has increased due to a surge of new infections in the country.

India has set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases, reporting 332,730 on Friday (April 23).

