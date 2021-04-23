Adventurous dad gets STUCK in a KIDS' CLIMBING FRAME while playing in the park

This is the funny moment a dad got stuck in a kids' climbing frame while playing with his family at the park.Jamie Dickson, 27, was getting involved in his six-year-old son Harvey Dickson's game, but when he tried to descend the frame he got stuck on the inside.His fiancée Jessica Lamb, 25 was playing on the slide with their daughter Nellie Dickson, one, when she noticed Jamie's predicament.She whipped out her phone at the park in North Seaton, Ashington, and got a funny clip."My first thoughts were to video it!" she joked"Harvey was crying laughing.

He still laughs at it when he watches the video."He has not climbed on the frame since - I don't think he ever will again!"Fortunately, after "the longest three minutes of his life", motor trader Jamie managed to free himself to the laughter of his whole family.The video was taken on April 11.