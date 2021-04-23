Miami Fitness Queens Compete In Ultimate Workout | MIAMI MUSCLE

MIAMI'S ‘Twerk Queen’ Starr Hawkins gets a masterclass in calisthenics from one of the city’s few female athletes who are excelling in the sport.

Aspen Vincent started training in calisthenics after realising the sport was dominated by men, and wanting to show women that they could “do it too”.

Starr told Truly: “Aspen and I met at Muscle Beach.

I saw this girl doing crazy flips - she’s super talented.

I don’t know any girls in Miami doing it.

I admire the fact that she’s a woman in a man’s game right now.” Today the two women meet up to do a partner workout that combines what they each do best - but will they be able to handle what the other has in store?

Aspen said: “I’m super excited to see how far I can push her.

