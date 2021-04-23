Caesars Entertainment buys William Hill Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19s 23 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Caesars Entertainment buys William Hill Caesars Entertainment announced the purchase of William Hill for $4B. This deal now gives Caesar's ownership one of the largest betting and gambling companies in the world.

