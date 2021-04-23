Caesars Entertainment buys William Hill

Caesars Entertainment announced the purchase of William Hill for $4B.
This deal now gives Caesar's ownership one of the largest betting and gambling companies in the world.
Caesars Entertainment announced the purchase of William Hill for $4B.
This deal now gives Caesar's ownership one of the largest betting and gambling companies in the world.
WORLD" OPENS ON JUNE -24-TH.CAESAR’S ENTERTAINMENTANNOUNCED THE PURCHASE OF"WILLIAM HILL" FOR -4- BILLIONDOLLARS.THIS DEAL NOW GIVESCAESAR’S OWNERSHIP ONE OF THELARGEST BETTING AND GAMBLINGCOMPANIES IN THE WORLD.ACCORDING TO CAESAR’S ---THE TWO COMPANIES OPERATE"SPORTS BETTING" IN -18-JURISDICTIONS IN THE U-S.AND INCLUDES AN INDUSTRYLEADING 13-