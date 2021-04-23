Ryan Mason plays waiting game on Harry Kane's fitness for Carabao Cup final

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is in a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Manchester City after he missed training on Friday.Kane suffered an ankle injury against Everton last Friday and missed the midweek win over Southampton, with interim boss Ryan Mason unsure whether his talisman will be fit.
Mason unsure if Kane will be back in time for Tottenham's cup final vs Man City
Football.london
Ryan Mason has provided an update on Harry Kane's injury ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final between Tottenham and Man City