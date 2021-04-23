Ryan Mason plays waiting game on Harry Kane's fitness for Carabao Cup final
Tottenham striker Harry Kane is in a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Manchester City after he missed training on Friday.Kane suffered an ankle injury against Everton last Friday and missed the midweek win over Southampton, with interim boss Ryan Mason unsure whether his talisman will be fit.