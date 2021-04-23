Skip to main content
Friday, April 30, 2021

Culinary Academy gives away 2,000 baskets of food

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:19s 0 shares 3 views
The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas is giving away 2,000 baskets of food today.

All you have to do is drive through Craig Ranch Park from 8 this morning until 1 this afternoon to pick yours up.

