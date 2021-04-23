Obama to Black Americans: ‘We Cannot Let Up’

On April 22, BET released a special email interview with former President Barack Obama.

Obama touched on a number of subjects revolving around systemic racism in the U.S. and the fight for change.

He also delivered an “overall message to Black America.”.

Obama acknowledged that it is an “incredibly tough time” for Black Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a lot for anybody, especially with the instances of police violence and other reminders of the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment that we’ve seen over the past year.

And it can make you wonder if things will ever get better, Barack Obama, to BET.

He went on to encourage Black Americans to “keep marching, keep speaking up” and to “keep voting.”.

The people who benefit from keeping things the way they are—they are counting on your cynicism.

They know they can’t win you over with their policies.

So they’re hoping to convince you that your vote, and your voice, doesn’t matter.

That’s how they win, Barack Obama, to BET.

Obama ended his message by reminding Black Americans to not “let up” during Joe Biden’s presidency.

If we are going to usher in the progress we need, we cannot let up during these next four.

There’s too much left to do, Barack Obama, to BET