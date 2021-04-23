A 78-Year-Old Man Is Running from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., for Charity

It's never too late to fulfill your dreams.Stan Cottrell is proof of that very fact.The world-renowned long-distancerunner is determined to set a newGuinness World Record.He will run back-to-back marathonsfor 100 days straight—he'll start in LosAngeles and end in Washington, D.C.And he's doing it all for charity.Dubbed The Friendship Run, this initiativeaims to encourage others to start moving, allin the name of goodwill, health, and wellness.The race is fundraising for charitiessuch as the Friendship Sports Associationand Go Vets Foundation, among others