GRAPH: COVID-19 numbers as of April 23, 2021

The latest hospital data showed 627 beds in use, 14 more than Thursday.
Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.93%.
The state's goal is to remain below 5%.
The latest hospital data showed 627 beds in use, 14 more than Thursday.
Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.93%.
The state's goal is to remain below 5%.
The latest hospital data showed 551 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 10 more than Thursday. Colorado's..
The latest hospital data showed 401 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 25 more than Sunday. The..
The latest hospital data showed 382 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 15 more than Wednesday. Colorado's..