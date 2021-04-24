Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Westcliff, Bufalo drives

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Westcliff and Bufalo drives.

Police say a woman in her early 30s was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend who then ran away from the scene.

Officers are in the area looking for him.

As of 11 p.m.

Road closures remained in effect as police investigate.

