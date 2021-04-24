Watch: Indian Army rescues workers after avalanche in Chamoli, injured airlifted

Eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were killed, seven injured and 31 went missing in an avalanche near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

Two bodies were recovered from the site in the Sumna area of Niti Valley on Friday night, while six more were recovered on Saturday.

Indian Army personnel were seen carrying out rescue operation in the region.

Army personnel were seen carrying people in a stretcher.

People were even airlifted from Chamoli to Joshimath where they were being treated at the Army hospital.

