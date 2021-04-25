How many hours a year do pet owners spend cleaning up after their furry friends?

In honor of National Pet Day on April 11, pet owners are spending a lot of time cleaning their homes — 832 hours in a single year to be exact. That's according to a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Trane Heating and Air Conditioning that examined the great lengths to which pet owners will go to keep a clean and healthy environment while caring for their fur babies. The poll of over 2,000 pet owners found that three in four of those surveyed say that getting a pet has prompted them to constantly clean their home more than ever before.Knowing most pets love to be outside, 64% of pet owners say they ALWAYS clean their fur babies when they enter the home out of fear of muddy paws or tracking in dirt.

In fact, many pet owners are aware of how dirty their four-legged companions can be —so much so that nearly 75% have put shoes on their pets —a third say they always do so.The need to keep clean is even more prevalent based on the weather, as this survey uncovered that 71% say that rain or snow will increase their cleaning frequency — especially when it comes to cleaning their furry friends.Despite this increase in cleaning frequency, all of the cleaning up after their pets can be exhausting.

In reality, 63% of those polled admit they withhold their pets' outside time because they don't feel like cleaning up after them once they come inside. And surprisingly, cleaning after pets is incredibly important in human relationships, too.

Sixty-seven percent of pet owners say it'd be a deal-breaker if their partner or future partner didn't assist with pet clean-up. But an even bigger deal-breaker for pet owners would be if their partner or future partner didn't get along with their pet — 68% would go so far as to break things off with a partner who didn't get along with their pet. Another deal-breaker for 62% of those surveyed would be if their partner or future partner did not play with or pet their fur baby as much as they would like.

This further shows the depth of a relationship between people and their pets - especially since many of them will even put their pet's needs above their own. In fact, pet owners are so attached to their four-legged friends that 73% say they would keep their pet even if they were allergic to it. Nearly half (49%) have even been diagnosed with pet allergies by a medical professional. Just to have extra cuddle time with their pets, 45% are willing to deal with sneezing while a further 28% will suffer from a rash.

Another 31% studied would even endure muscle aches just to have some extra time with their furry friends. "Knowing how precious the relationship can be between a pet and its owner - and the lengths pet parents will go to clean up after their pets and/or deal with allergies and asthma-triggers —there are things pet parents can proactively do to mitigate triggers and ensure a comfortable indoor environment," said Jennie Bergman, Trane product manager for Indoor Air Quality."Simply swapping out your HVAC system's filters every 30-90 days not only ensures that your air is being filtered properly, but helps your unit last longer and run more efficiently, The ultimate option for capturing pet dander, dust and hair is to invest in a whole-home air cleaner.

Having an air cleaner installed can make a huge difference in maintaining your home comfort for both you and your pet - and can be a total game-changer for those in the household that are allergy- and asthma-prone."