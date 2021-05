WB polls: TMC's Nusrat Jahan casts her vote in Kolkata

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi along with her parents cast vote at a polling booth in Kolkata, for 7th phase of West Bengal elections on April 26.

She said, "Why was EC sleeping all this while?

When the Prime Minister decided he won't hold any public meetings, EC decided to call off all public meetings.

It listens to PM and HM more than anyone else." The eight-phased Bengal polls will conclude on April 29 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 02.