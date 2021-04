Work search requirement resumes in Florida for unemployment

The waiver of having to search for work in order to collect unemployment benefits in Florida expired over the weekend, bringing new challenges to those still out of work.

THOSE STILL COLLECTINGUNEMPLOYMENT CHECKS INFLORIDA.

THE SUSPENSION OF THEREQUIRMENT TO LOOK TO WORK -HAS EXPIRED.

NOW RECIPIENTSHAVE TO SHOW PROOF THEY'RELOOKING FOR SEVERAL JOBS TOKEEP COLLECTING NEWSCHANNELFIVE'S MATT SCZESNY HAS MOREON THE CHANGE.STEPHANIE DONNER HAS BEENCOUNTING ON UNEMPLOYMENT EVERSINCE HER JOB FELL VICTIM TOTHE PANDEMIC LAST YEARÃ0028“MY WHOLE INDUSTRY IS CUTDOWN” THE INDUTRY IS CRUISESHIPSÃWHERE SHE HELPEDSUPPLY COSTUMERS FOR ON BOARDSHOWSÃFLORIDA'S UNEMPLOYMENTHAS BARELY KEPT HER AFLOATUNTIL THIS WEEKÃWHEN THESTATE BROUGHT BACK THEREQUIREMENT FOR HER AND OTHERSTO START SHOWING PROOF THEY'RELOOKING FOR WORKÃ241“ME ANDTHOUSANDS OF THOUSANDS OFOTHER PEOPLE WE HIT A WALL ITWAS THE 24T OF THIS MONTH WASTHE DEADLINE I SPOKE TO PEOPLEAT UNEMPLOYMENT AND THEYDIDN'T HAVE AN ANSWER” IT'SAN ISSUE FOR SOMEONE LIKESTEPHANIEÃWHO IS A UNIQUELYSKILLED INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORÃWHOÃAS SHE SAYS MUST NOWTRY TO APPLY FOR ANY JOB OUTTHERE.

1417“I GUESS A LOT OFPEOPLE ARE MORE UPSET ABOUTHAVING TO DO IT” AMITKNIGHTLY THE LOCAL ADVOCATEFOR THE UNEMPLOYED SAYS HISINBOX IS FILLED WITH PEOPLEASKING ABOUT THE WORK SEARCHREQUIREMENTSÃWHICH HAD BEENSUPENDEDÃAND ARE NOW BACK &REQUIRING FIVE JOB SEARCHES AWEEK.

1447“THE WAY THEY DO ITIN THE SYSTEM IS KIND OF WEIRDTHEY HAVE TO SIT THERE ANDTAKE TIME TO FILL THINGS OUT,PEOPLE THINK IT'S TIMECONSUMING AND DON'T WANT TOTAKE TIME TO FILL IT OUT ANDSOMETIMES THE SITE CRASHES”AMIT SAYS IT CAN BEFRUSTRATINGÃHE SAYS THE BESTADVICE FOR PEOPLE HOPING TOSTILL KEEP COLLECTING BENEFITSTO TRY TO KEEP THINGS SIMPLE &FILLING OUT JOB APPLICATIONSONLINE AND BEING PATIENT WITHA SYSTEM THAT STILL NEEDSFIXING.

IN WPB, MS, WPTV NC5.GOING IN-DEPTH ON THIS STORY..WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO DO TOFULFILL THE WORK-SEARCHREQUIREMENTS?ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT OFECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY..

YOU CANREGISTER FOR WORK OR 0028“MYWHOLE INDUSTRY IS CUT DOWN”THE INDUTRY IS CRUISE SHIPS &WHERE SHE HELPED SUPPLYCOSTUMERS FOR ON BOARD SHOWS &FLORIDA'S UNEMPLOYMENT HASBARELY KEPT HER AFLOAT UNTILTHIS WEEKÃWHEN THE STATEBROUGHT BACK THE REQUIREMENTFOR HER AND OTHERS TO STARTSHOWING PROOF THEY'RE LOOKINGFOR WORKÃ241“ME ANDTHOUSANDS OF THOUSANDS OF OTHERPEOPLE WE HIT A WALL IT WAS THE24T OF THIS MONTH WAS THEDEADLINE I SPOKE TO PEOPLE ATUNEMPLOYMENT AND THEY DIDN'THAVE AN ANSWER” IT'S AN ISSUEFOR SOMEONE LIKE STEPHANIE &WHO IS A UNIQUELY SKILLEDINDEPENDENT CONTRACTORÃWHO &AS SHE SAYS MUST NOW TRY TOAPPLY FOR ANY JOB OUT THERE.1417“I GUESS A LOT OF PEOPLEARE MORE UPSET ABOUT HAVING TODO IT” AMIT KNIGHTLY THE LOCALADVOCATE FOR THE UNEMPLOYEDSAYS HIS INBOX IS FILLED WITHPEOPLE ASKING ABOUT THE WORKSEARCH REQUIREMENTSÃWHICH HADBEEN SUPENDEDÃAND ARE NOWBACKÃREQUIRING FIVE JOBSEARCHES A WEEK.

1447“THE WAYTHEY DO IT IN THE SYSTEM ISKIND OF WEIRD THEY HAVE TO SITTHERE AND TAKE TIME TO FILLTHINGS OUT, PEOPLE THINK IT'STIME CONSUMING AND DON'T WANTTO TAKE TIME TO FILL IT OUT ANDSOMETIMES THE SITE CRASHES”AMIT SAYS IT CAN BE FRUSTRATINGÃHE SAYS THE BEST ADVICE FORPEOPLE HOPING TO STILL KEEPCOLLECTING BENEFITS TO TRY TOKEEP THINGS SIMPLEÃFILLINGOUT JOB APPLICATIONS ONLINE ANDBEING PATIENT WITH A SYSTEMTHAT STILL NEEDS FIXING.

INWPB, MS, WPTV NC5.ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT OFECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY..

YOU CANREGISTER FOR WORK ORRE-EMPLOYMENT SERVICES WITH ALOCAL CAREERSOURCE CENTER,COMPLETE A JOB APPLICATIONONLINE OR IN PERSON.... MAIL AJOB APPLICATION OR RESUME...MEET IN-PERSON OR ONLINE WITHPOTENTIAL EMPLOYERS... GO ONINTERVIEWS OR REGISTER WITH ANEMPLOYMENT OR PLACEMENTAGENCY.

THERE ARE OTHER THINGSYOU CAN DO, BUT THESE ARE THEMAIN OPTIONS.

REMEMBER, TOFULFILL THE WORK-SEARCHREQUIREMENT, YOU MUST COMPLETE5 WORK- SEARCH OPPORTUNITIES.AND TO FIND JOB OPPORTUNITIESIN YOUR COMMUNITY- JUST HEADTO OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK ONTHE "REBOUND"