Regina King's Stylists Break Down Her Jaw-Dropping Oscars Look

Stars brought their fashion A-game to the 2021 Academy Awards, including Regina King who channelled a modern-day Cinderella in a custom Louis Vuitton plunging gown.

Meanwhile, Colman Domingo heated up the carpet in a hot pink custom Versace suit featuring 4,500 Swarovski crystals.

King and Domingo's stylists, Wayman + Micah, join ET Canada's Keshia Chante to break down the hottest looks of the night.