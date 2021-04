Jeff Bridich is out. What's next? And is it really any better without outside hire?

The moment the Rockies announced that Jeff Bridich had stepped down, my phone started to hum.

It's impossible to overstate how much Bridich was disliked by so many former Rockies players and coaches.

He crafted his legacy on arrogance, which overshadowed the team's only back-to-back postseason appearances during his watch.