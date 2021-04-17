4-16-21 SPORTS EXPRESS

Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, April 16, 2021.

Games on the gridiron.

Plus...another boeheim joins the fold!

Jimmy boeheim is trading in his red for orange - joining dad and little bro at syracuse.

Good evening and welcome to sports express -- we've got a jam- packed show and lots to get to but first, we've got friday night football due to schedule changes and season overlaps, for the first time this spring, we have a full slate of section three football.

Up first it was a season opener battle between dolgeville and west canada valley.

Both teams with just four games on the schedule.

The blue devils kicking off the first of a 3-game road slate, and the indians looking for a win on home turf... -- third quarter, dolgeville witha two point lead, and it's sophomore running back jared bilinski who puts on the burners and bursts through the gaps...he runs it about 65 yards to the house.

The blue devils would complete the two- point conversion and take a 16-6 lead.

-- spencer late in the third, dolgeville first and goal, quarterback gregory gonyea hands it off to bilinski who muscles his way into the endzone for the touchdown.

22-6 dolgeville.

-- chelsea it was all bilinski all the time...4th quarter, second and long, bilinski goes right up the middle and can't be pulled down.

(((score))) he ran in all 4 touchdowns for the blue devils.

Dolgeville holds west canada valley scoreless in the second half and goes onto win 32-6.

Spencer over at diss athletic center, mount markham visiting central valley academy for thefs season.

-- less than thirty seconds left in the first half, ball on the one-yard line, the mustangs run a quarterback sneak and push seth capes into the endzone.

Mt.

Markham goes up 19-0 at the half.

Chelsea take a look at this play, i can't lie i was pumped when i saw this.

Under three minutes to go in the third, mustangs third down, capes makes the throw, it's either a missed target or knocked away but it doesn't matter because senir erik terns' got the hands and runs it in for the thouchdown.

He executed that flawlessly.

Mustangs now lead by 25.

Spencer 4th quarter, second and one for mount markham on the 19, sophomore shaun jones gets the handoff and is out and running...that was almost like a stop, drop and roll there.

He falls into the endzone for the touchdown.

(((score))) mount markham dominates c-v-a winning 34-0.

Chelsea in sauquoit - the beautiful hills are the backdrop for a battle of the indians as hamilton/ atervle visits sauquoit valley.

Both teams are 2-1 in this condensed season coming in.

--- picking it up late in the first - game tied at eight.

Waterville with the ball - tristyn graham gets the hand-off...goes outside - up the sidelines and drops the shoulder to get over the goal line for six.

Tack on one more and it's 15-8 for the visitors.

--- spencer early in the second - hamilton/waterville with it again.

This time it's connor marriott getting the pitch.

He explodes up the middle and then weaves his way inside the ten for a big run...that sets up this one-yard dive up the gut from calob griffis a couple plays later and waterville had a 29-8 lead at the half.

--- chelsea in the third - sauquoit trying to inch their way back.

Seamus crowe - rolls out - airs it up the middle where marc perry hauls it in and takes the hit for a fantastic touchdown catch.

And we're not done yet - 29-14 sauquoit valley trails.

--- spencer but turnovers plague the home side.

Off a fumble - another griffis touchdown makes it 36-14...and then shortly after - it's cole pearsall hitting marriott on the slant and he will not be stopped... (((score))) ...three t-d's for marriott and mcewan each as hamilton/waterville runs away with it late - winning 50-14.

Chelsea on the ice - the utica comets traveled out to providence, rhode island to take on the bruins for the first of two meetings this year.

Spencer this was to be their second meeting - but their match-up on april third was postponed due to the comets covid-19 pause.

Utica looking for its third straight win after topping the syracuse crunch in a back-to- back at home earlier in the week.

--- it starts out well for them in the first too.

About six and a half minutes in - the stevens brothers connect.

John with a nifty pass to nolan - and a one-timer to the back of the net.

Cool highlight for the parents to have as the siblings put utica up one.

--- chelsea with just under five minutes remaining in the first - the comets rush in.

The initial save is made but following it up on the rebound is curtis mckenzie for his second goal in three games and utica is on top by two.

--- spencer under a minute to go in the frame - bruins on a power play and they convert.

Brady lyle rips a one-timer from the top of the circle - five-hole on joel hofer and a big goal for providence late brings them back within one.

--- chelsea they'd tie it up two and a half minutes into the second - and the goal scorer robert lantosi puts in another nearly midway through.

That on a back-door feed from (yah-cub( (lao-ko(... (((score))) ...that gave providence its first lead of the game.

One they'd only add to in the third as the comets give up six unanswered goals to lose 6-2.

That'll take us to the first intermission on sports express.

Still to come - after two years.

The baseball hall of fame and museum will be left searching for a new president with the sudden resignation of tim mead.

Also - the father- son duo at syracuse becomes a father....(sons( trio.

Jimmy boeheim is heading home to syracuse to join coach jim and buddy with the orange.

Boeheim-eers!

Another boeheim will be entering the fold in syracuse as jimmy has committed to joining the orange next season.

The elder son of coach jim boeheim and the older brother of orange guard buddy is transferring to s-u from cornell for his extra season of eligibility.

Spencer he announced the decision today on social media - there's a first look at him in orange.

Jimmy - a forward - played three years for the big red - where he averaged over ten points and nearly four rebounds per game while playing a total of 78 games.

His senior season was canceled this past winter - with the ivy league making the decision not to hold winter sports amid the pandemic.

Chelsea following jimmy's announcement - buddy acknowledged his excitement for big bro to join the fold - tweeting out a picture of the two of them from back in the day donning syracuse uniforms. due to the n-c-a-a's new transfer rules for this upcoming season - jimmy should be immediately eligible to play for the orange this coming winter.

Spencer today a major announcement spencer today a major announcement coming out of the baseball hall of fame and it's not about an inductee... national baseball hall of fame and museum president, tim mead, announced that he will be resigning around mid-may.

Mead states in-part: "i made the recent leap with every intention of following in the footsteps of my predecessors, in continuing their efforts inme as a critical component of the game.

Try as i might, even with the unwavering support of my family, these last 22 months have been challenging in maintaining my responsibilities to them.

I am confident the fruits of their labor will continue to impact current and future generations in telling the important stories of the wonderful game of baseball."

Chelsea mead was named the organization's seventh president on april 30, 2019 taking over for jeff idelson.

There is currently no word on who will take over for mead as the eighth president in may.

The utica college women's soccer team comes off two thrilling wins in penalty kicks sending them to tomorrow's empire eight championship game.

Hear from the team ahead of their match-up with russell sage.

Welcome back to sports express - the utica college women's soccer team is on a roll in the empire 8 tournament.

Theyre back like the never left.

Tomorrow the pioneers will play in their third-straight empire 8 championship.

Talk about consistency.

-- penalty kicks were the decider in thursday's conference semifin als which ultimately gave the pioneers a thrilling victory over top-seeded nazareth.

-- the number 5-seed will now travel to face number two- seeded sage, a team who handed them a loss earlier this season.

Brooke barbuto: i think at this point in our season we've grown a lot.

We've been traini, we han't had anypauses n od.

Or anytng dealing withcovidg strong yeah we've made a lot of adjustments.

We worked on technical and tactical things as a team and i think we're in a much stronger place than we were the first time we played them they are excited to see their energy when we go to practice and to see how excited they are and how much they can't wait for a second chance at some of these teams there's definitely a lot of good energy and good vibes and i think they just can't wait for 7 o'clock tomorrow.

Spencer barbuto's pioneers take on three-seed russell sage for the empire eight championship in albany tomorrow night at seven.

With a win, this would be the pioneers second consecutive conference title.

Colgate women's soccer takes on navy in the patriot league championship tomorrow in hamilton at two p-m.

