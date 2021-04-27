Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

State of emergency declared in North Carolina as protests continues

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:28s 0 shares 1 views
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets on Monday, April 26 to protest the shooting and call for the release of body-camera footage over Andrew Brown Jr.'s death in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker declared a state of emergency in preparation for outrage of the public.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Andrea Rovenski / Eugene Daniel/13NewsNow.

