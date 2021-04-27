State of emergency declared in North Carolina as protests continues

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets on Monday, April 26 to protest the shooting and call for the release of body-camera footage over Andrew Brown Jr.'s death in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets on Monday, April 26 to protest the shooting and call for the release of body-camera footage over Andrew Brown Jr.'s death in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker declared a state of emergency in preparation for outrage of the public.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Andrea Rovenski / Eugene Daniel/13NewsNow.