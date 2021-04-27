'Pink Moon' Shines Over Chicago Area Monday Night

Supermoons are full moons that appear larger and brighter in the sky because they are a bit closer to the earth than usual.
The one in April is called a pink moon, but not because it actually appears pink, which it does not.
Monday night, you could catch a glimpse of a pink supermoon! NASA says the moon will be at its fullest at 8:32 p.m.