Doctor assaulted by group of 15 after family member with COVID-19 dies in India

CCTV footage shows the incident that occurred outside Prime Hospital on April 21.

A doctor in Pune, west India, was assaulted by a group of 15 after a family member with COVID-19 died.

Doctor Siddhant Totla, 25, was allegedly struck by a metal pipe and repeatedly kicked by the group.

The group of 15 to 20 were relatives of a 65-year-old man who passed away and believed that his death was caused to a delay in providing oxygen.

Police inspector Shabbir Sayyed said that the patient had passed away before he could be admitted.