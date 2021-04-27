Children spotted playing on steep roof of 25-storey residential building in central China

Two children were spotted playing on the steep roof of a 25-storey residential building in central China.

Two children were spotted playing on the steep roof of a 25-storey residential building in central China.

The video, shot in the city of Xinxiang in Henan Province on April 26, shows two children laying on the roof of a high-rise building.

According to the property management, the children entered the building roof through the fire exit door.

The two pupils came down from the roof safely.

The property management will stick a notice and install a warning sign on the building's roof.

The video was provided by local media with permission.