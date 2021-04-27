The U.S. to Assist Other Countries Covid Battle With 60 Million Doses of AstraZeneca
The United States has taken initial steps to assist international relations to reduce their covid-19 count, by sharing 60 million doses of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine.

Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!