Nasdaq 100 Movers: CDNS, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%.

Year to date, Moderna registers a 75.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cadence Design Systems, trading down 9.1%.

Cadence Design Systems is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Splunk, trading down 4.2%, and Match Group, trading up 2.3% on the day.