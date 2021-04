This is the wedding on April 26 with 8 guests, all in full personal protective equipment, in Ratlam, India which was a truly unusual sight.

This is the wedding on April 26 with 8 guests, all in full personal protective equipment, in Ratlam, India which was a truly unusual sight.

The groom, despite testing positive for coronavirus on April 19, and his family still got permission to be married but had to follow these strict restrictions.