Indian couple get married in full PPE after groom tests positive for COVID-19

A couple in Madhya Pradesh, central India, had their wedding ceremony while dressed in personal protective equipment as the groom tested positive for COVID-19.

Footage from Ratlam on April 26 shows the couple completing their marriage ritual without flouting coronavirus restrictions.

The groom, Akash Varma, contracted COVID-19 on April 19.

However, the procession still went ahead and he married Sanjana Varma as the couple did not wish to upset their elders.

Upon being alerted, officials reached the venue to stop the proceedings but the couple convinced them to let the ceremony go ahead.

Attendees at the ceremony and the priest were also wearing protective gear to prevent the spread of the virus.