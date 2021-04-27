Watch: Couple tie the knot clad in PPE kits after groom tests Covid positive

A couple in Madhya Pradesh tied the knot in a ceremony where the bride and groom were both donning PPE kits.

The groom had tested positive on 19th of April, 2021 and both were seen performing all rituals with their PPE kits.

Some family members and policemen were also present at the ceremony.

Gatherings for social and religious purposes have been restricted in Madhya Pradesh and in several states across India, to slow the spread of Covid.

The state has limited the number of people at weddings to 50.

Watch the full video for all the details.