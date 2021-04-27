Get Ready For More 'the Haves and the Have Nots'

-YOU'VE BEEN THERE SINCE THE BEGINNINGNOW, SEE HOW IT ALL ENDS.TEMPTATION TUESDAYS RETURNONE LAST TIME.-Do you have any idea how close to death you are.-As close as you are.IT'S THE FATAL FINAL SEASONAND THE WICKED WILL BE PUNISHED.-Do you think Hanna is a weak woman.-No, she is also a formidable foe.