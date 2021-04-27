Harry Kane, Fran Kirby, and David Moyes triumph at London Football Awards

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has been honoured with the Outstanding Contribution Award at Tuesday evening’s London Football Awards.

Also taking the top prizes include Harry Kane, winning Best Premier League Player, West Ham’s David Moyes taking Manager of the Year and Chelsea Ladies’ Fran Kirby winning The FA Women’s SuperLeague Player of the Year.

The event, which took place virtually this year, is in aid of Willow, a national charity working with seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40 to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable Special Days.