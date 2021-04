Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Join Global Citizen's 'Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their part to help people get back on track after the turbulent year that was 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have partnered up with Global Citizen as campaign chairs for "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World".

