Biden to sign executive order increasing minimum wage for federal contract workers to $15/hour

President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors.

EVENT, YOU CAN ALSO DROP OFFYOUR MEDS DURING WEEKDAYBUSINESS HOURS AT WALGREENS.FEDERAL CONTRACTORS WILL NEED TOPAY THEIR EMPLOYEES AT LEAST 15-DOLLARS AN HOUR STARTING NEXYEAR.IT’S PART OF A NEW EXECUTIVEORDER.

THE CURRENT MINIMUM WAGEFOR THESE WORKERS IS 10 DOLLARSAND 95 CENTS.

THE EXECUTIVEORDER AFFECTS CLEANINGPROFESSIONALS, NURSINGASSISSTANTS WHO CARE FORVETERANS, AND FOOD SERVICEWORKERS ON FEDERAL CONTRACTS.THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SAYS ITDOES NOT EXPECT TAXES TO GOUP... SAYING THE WAGE HIKE W