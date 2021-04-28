The Mason Area Chamber of Commerce's Spring Fling returns Sunday after a year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Mm.

The michigan area Chamspring fling return to thiyear hiatus due to covid 1the location of the eventEngland County Fairgroundssquare and will be co hostwood and salvage.

We've stcoronavirus of course, likwe're kind of getting backare opening up.

It's reallvendors.

I mean they're 14that benefit from a good aand we generally have quitto town, parking is free afor entry.

The fairgroundsthe flow of traffic will mfrom the main entrance arowill actually help all ofevery vendor and that's hokeep it safe.

One of the vcraft cocktails, a businesIt started in late novemberight now.

To center flavoUm Those summer flavors aris um raspberry, strawberrflower.

Um it turns hot pigood with like um vodka orand soda.

Um And the othernew summer flavor is uh trthat's papaya, mango, pineslices and that's amazingtalk to the customers and