Global Edition
Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Masses of maskless people celebrate King’s Day in Amsterdam

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Despite restrictions around COVID-19, masses of maskless people took to the streets to enjoy spring weather on King's Day on April 27 in Amsterdam.

In some areas of Amsterdam, police were dispatched to disperse the crowd.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Hans van Tellingen.

