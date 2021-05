Ruckus erupts at Asansol's vaccination centre

The vaccination drive against the COVID-19 virus is underway across country.

Ruckus erupted at one of the vaccination centres in West Bengal's Asansol on April 28.

People were anguished due to delay in inoculation of vaccines.

Paschim Bardhaman District Magistrate Anurag Srivastava said, "There is issue in the supply of vaccines and we have updated the state government regarding the same.

We are giving priority to people who have to get inoculated for the second dose."