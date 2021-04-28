Bud Light Announces $10 Million ‘Summer Stimmy’ Giveaway.
Bud Light has decided to provide fans with their own beer-oriented stimulus package.
Dubbed the “Summer Stimmy proposal,” Bud Light plans to give away $10 million worth of prizes and experiences.
.
Bud Light is proud to introduce the Bud Light Summer Stimmy proposal to bring back some much-needed fun and be sure everyone across America has the best summer ever, Bud Light, via statement.
They described the various prizes in a 108-page mock proposal.
In Part I, Bud Light outlined their intent to give away 100,000 sports tickets and nominate Rob Gronkowski as “Secretary of Summer.” .
In Part II, the beer brand proposed the “FIRST ONE IS ON US ACT OF 2021,” which entails giving customers free rounds of Bud Light.
.
Part III highlighted how Bud Light will offer free tickets to local live music concerts.
.
In order to be updated when the giveaway goes live, fans over 21-years-old can “endorse” the proposal online