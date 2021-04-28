Bud Light Announces $10 Million ‘Summer Stimmy’ Giveaway

Bud Light has decided to provide fans with their own beer-oriented stimulus package.

Dubbed the “Summer Stimmy proposal,” Bud Light plans to give away $10 million worth of prizes and experiences.

Bud Light is proud to introduce the Bud Light Summer Stimmy proposal to bring back some much-needed fun and be sure everyone across America has the best summer ever, Bud Light, via statement.

They described the various prizes in a 108-page mock proposal.

In Part I, Bud Light outlined their intent to give away 100,000 sports tickets and nominate Rob Gronkowski as “Secretary of Summer.” .

In Part II, the beer brand proposed the “FIRST ONE IS ON US ACT OF 2021,” which entails giving customers free rounds of Bud Light.

Part III highlighted how Bud Light will offer free tickets to local live music concerts.

In order to be updated when the giveaway goes live, fans over 21-years-old can “endorse” the proposal online