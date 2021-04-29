Centner Academy Student Says Science Teacher Warned 5th Grade Class Not To Hug Vaccinated Parents For More Than 5 Seconds
CBS4's Jim DeFede reports Leila Centner, in an email, confirmed the incident with the fifth-grade class occurred, but argued the teacher violated school policy by discussing the issue with the children.

