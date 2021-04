Video Shows Police Shooting That Killed Anthony Alvarez; More Questions Arise About CPD Foot Chase Policy

Police body camera video released on Wednesday shows an officer fatally shooting 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez as he was running away during a foot pursuit last month, holding a handgun in his right hand.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports, it started with a foot chase, which Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls one of the most dangerous practices.